From K to 8: Historic class graduates from Kentucky school

Last week’s eighth grade graduation ceremony at the West End School in Louisville was special.

Why? The nine-member group of graduating pupils who were honored May 20 included three students who were part of the very first kindergarten class at the school off Virginia Avenue near Interstate 264 in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Founded in 2005 by Robert and Deborah Blair as a tuition-free boarding school primarily for at-risk boys from low-income backgrounds in West End neighborhoods, the school expanded to the elementary levels in 2012.

After starting with just three middle school students, the school has grown to serve 130 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

The generosity of backers and donors has resulted in the school raising $3 million over the past three years in scholarships for students to go on to attend high schools and colleges, according to Andrew Gillette, the school’s director of development.

The nine boys who make up this year’s historic graduating class — Jasiah, A’Lijiah, Trenton, Sincere, DJ, Nick, JaBari, Major and Justin — will attend a mix of public and private high schools around the city and in Southern Indiana in the fall, Gillette said. (Another boy who attended the school since kindergarten is taking advantage of the ‘do-over’ year and will graduate in 2022, Gillette added.)

The schools include duPont Manual, Butler, Jeffersonville, Walden School and St. Xavier.

Stacie Farris is the school’s business manager and alumni dorm parent, which means she will continue to interact with graduates as they move on to high school.

Dorms for alumni (which hold up to 10 students) and middle schoolers (which hold up to 38 students) are connected to the West End School, offering shelter to boys who, for example, have a “home life that is not all awesome,” Farris said.

Farris was initially hired to serve as a middle school dorm parent, so she’s gotten to know the recently graduated boys over the years.

“It’s always bittersweet to see graduation because as their dorm parent, I’m their mom during the week,” Farris said, fondly describing “being a family” with the boys each evening as they all work on homework, eat dinner and play games with one another.

“But with this group, knowing they had been here for so long, as I told them at graduation, ‘You guys set the standard for what elementary school is supposed to be like,’ and they did a really good job with that as they matriculated through the school. But I’ll see them again.”

West End School alumni over the years have enjoyed strong high school graduation rates, which validates why its leaders expanded to a “lower school” in 2012 in order to have a “more focused, catered curriculum in the West End for these families.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the past year has not been without its challenges for the West End School and countless other educational institutions.

The West End School began the 2020-21 academic year with an all-virtual plan before allowing students earlier in 2021 to return to in-person classes if they felt comfortable doing so.

Last week’s graduation ceremony was in person in the school’s gym, with families, teachers, staff and board members on hand to honor the nine boys.

“We really celebrated them and their accomplishments,” Farris said, adding it was “really awesome” following the challenges the coronavirus pandemic posed for last year’s ceremony.

Moving forward, the West End School has plans to keep growing, with 10 students set to be a part of next year’s eighth grade class.

A silver lining of the pandemic, Gillette said, was that it gave the school the time to upgrade the “aesthetics” of its building at 3628 Virginia Ave., which provided a “morale boost” to students and staff.

Starting in the fall, the school will also offer two to three dozen retired educators as tutors for literacy and math, Gillette added, and at least 10 adult mentors from a yet-to-be-revealed company are signed on to a new partnership to help make sure all of the boys have “positive male role models as they’re moving through the early stages of life.”

Farris said while she and her colleagues at the school work hard to support and give the students a brighter future, the boys enrich the lives of staff just as much.

“As someone who works with them and helps take care of them,” Farris said, “it just blesses me to be able to work with them. They also make a huge impact in our lives as well.”