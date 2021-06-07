Southwest resumes flight service to Jackson after 7 years

Southwest Airlines has resumed flight service to Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport after a seven-year absence.

The Clarion Ledger reports that Southwest flights returned to Jackson this week. Flyers will now be able to travel domestic and international routes through the airline, including nonstop flights to Atlanta, Houston, Orlando, Florida and the Baltimore-Washington D.C. metro area.

Southwest stopped flying into Jackson in 2014 after 17 years of service. At the time, the airline provided 27% of available seats out of Jackson, according to a Jackson State University study.

Like airports everywhere, Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, air travel may start to increase as more and more people become vaccinated against the virus.