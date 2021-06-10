Mayor: Seattle first to fully vaccinate 70% of residents

Seattle is the first major American city to fully vaccinate 70% of its residents 12 years-old and older against coronavirus, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Wednesday.

“When we launched our vaccination effort earlier this year, I said that I wanted to Seattle to become the first major American city to fully vaccinate 70% of its residents. Today, I am incredibly proud that we have reached that goal,” Durkan said.

Currently, 78% of Seattle residents 12 years-old and older have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, KOMO-TV reported.

Seattle beat San Francisco as the first city to fully vaccinate 70% of residents, however San Francisco has more residents with at least one dose of the vaccine.

As of Wednesday, Seattle has administered over 249,000 vaccinations across adult family homes, affordable housing units, pop-up clinics and city-affiliated fixed vaccination sites.

Now that the city has reached its vaccination goal, the mayor’s office says they will launch new efforts to help support Seattle’s reopening including supporting local small retailers, restaurants, and arts and culture programs.