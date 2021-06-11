The Latest: Scotland to take knee vs. England at Euro 2020

Italy players attend a training session ahead of Friday's Euro 2020, group A soccer match against Turkey, at the Rome Olympic stadium, Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, Pool) AP

The Latest on soccer's European Championship:

Scotland’s players will take a knee at the European Championship before the game against England in London but will stand ahead of matches in Glasgow against the Czech Republic and Croatia.

The England team has been doing the anti-racism gesture since last year.

Scotland captain Andy Roberton says “we have collectively decided to again take the knee as a team for the fixture against England at Wembley Stadium.”

The match will be played on June 18.

The gesture has been booed by a section of England fans but the team will continue to take a knee at Euro 2020. England’s first game of the tournament will be on Sunday against Croatia.

Spain’s squad for the European Championship has been vaccinated against the coronavirus after two players had to be isolated following positive tests for COVID-19.

The national team says medics from Spain’s Armed Forces administered the shots at the team’s training facility near Madrid.

Spain will play Sweden in Seville on Monday in its opening Euro 2020 match. Preparations for the tournament were thrown off this week after captain Sergio Busquets and defender Diego Llorente both tested positive.

Llorente’s subsequent tests have come back negative so his initial positive result may have been erroneous. The team says he may be able to return soon.

Busquets tested positive on Sunday and is under a minimum 10-day isolation. But the team says he is feeling fine and that it hopes he will be back during the tournament.

Russia winger Andrey Mostovoy has become the first player to be cut from a team at this year's European Championship because of the coronavirus.

The team says on Twitter that “in connection with an unfavorable result of PCR testing” for the virus Mostovoy has been replaced with defender Roman Evgeniev.

The announcement comes a day before Russia plays Belgium in St. Petersburg in its opening Euro 2020 match.

Mostovoy made his debut for Russia last year and played eight of the team’s last 11 games. He has played mostly as a substitute. Evgeniev’s only appearance for his country was in a 5-0 loss to Serbia last year.

Sweden and Spain have both reported positive results from coronavirus tests but haven’t yet opted to replace the affected players.

The biggest soccer tournament of the coronavirus-era is about to get started.

The first match of the European Championship will kick off at 1900 GMT in Rome when Italy plays Turkey in Group A. And there will be about 16,000 fans in the stadium.

Euro 2020 was supposed to start last year on June 12. The tournament was postponed for almost exactly one year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The final is now set for July 11 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Much of the schedule for the postponed tournament remains the same as last year but some changes in venues have been made. The 51 matches will be played in 11 cities around the continent. Rome and London will be joined by Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, Munich, Seville and St. Petersburg.