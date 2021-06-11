New Mexico horse owners contest changes to purse money, fees

An organization that represents thousands of race horse owners, breeders and trainers around New Mexico is challenging regulators in state court over a recent decision to change the way some purse money is distributed.

Also at issue is the state Racing Commission’s move to halt the collection of fees that fund medical expenses for horsemen and their employees and legislative lobbying efforts.

The New Mexico Horsemen’s Association contends in a recent court filing that commissioners took away a large portion of the group’s funding by prohibiting members from contributing 1% of purse winnings to the association and by ending the contribution of starter fees that fund medical expenses and a fee used for advocacy efforts.

The association said the commission made the changes in response to the group's opposition to purse money being used to cover operational costs at the state’s privately owned tracks. The group also argued that the changes were made without notice and that horsemen were not given an opportunity to testify before commission.

The horsemen are seeking the return of $8 million, which is the amount they say has been diverted from purses to the tracks over the last severals years for certain operating costs.

The commission did not immediately comment on the pending litigation.