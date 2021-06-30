Tupelo mayor reflects on legacy after 2 terms leading city

Tupelo’s mayor is leaving office after two terms of leading the northeast Mississippi city.

Jason Shelton is set to leave office Wednesday night, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

In an interview with the newspaper, Shelton said that he believes Tupelo is better off now than when he took office eight years ago. He said he thinks the city’s continued growth will benefit residents for years.

Controversy surrounding the Tupelo Police Department persisted through Shelton’s administration, The Daily Journal reported. The city has faced four lawsuits from current and former police employees alleging racism and sexism.

Shelton was also criticized by some for being outspoken during the coronavirus pandemic. He was sharply critical of former President Donald Trump and Gov. Tate Reeves for their handling of the pandemic.

Shelton’s successor is Republican Todd Jordan, a real estate agent who is also a Lee County supervisor. Jordan is expected to be sworn into office on Thursday.