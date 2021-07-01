Wednesday Sports in Brief

NBA

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals after undergoing an MRI on his injured left knee.

Bucks officials said the two-time MVP hyperextended his left knee in the third quarter of a 110-88 game 4 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Bucks announced Wednesday that an MRI confirmed that diagnosis and said he’d be listed as doubtful for Thursday’s game.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scott O’Neil, the CEO of the parent company that owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, has resigned after an eight-year run in which he shepherded The Process and the Prudential Center.

O’Neil announced Wednesday he was leaving Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment after he helped lead scores of projects under the HBSE banner such as the Grammy Museum at the Prudential Center and the creation of a state-of-the-art Sixers complex, both in New Jersey. O’Neil, who previously led Madison Square Garden Sports, said he did not have another job lined up. HBSE did not immediately name a successor.

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — Fired New York Mets general manager Jared Porter was suspended by Major League Baseball through at least the end of the 2022 regular season following an investigation that began after a report that he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline Wednesday without saying specifically what the investigation had found.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

DALLAS (AP) — The NCAA Board of Directors approved one of the biggest changes in the history of college athletics Wednesday, clearing the way for nearly a half-million athletes to start earning money based on their fame and celebrity without fear of endangering their eligibility or putting their school in jeopardy of violating amateurism rules that have stood for decades.

The decision, expected for months as state after state passed laws intended to render NCAA rules moot on the topic, came on the eve of the market opening Thursday for athletes in a dozen states, including giants like Texas and Florida.

NFL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk has agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $96 million, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday because the new contract for the 2019 All-Pro offensive lineman has not been announced. The person said the new contract, which runs through 2026 and was first reported by ESPN, guarantees Ramczyk $60 million.

The 6-foot-6, 314-pound Ramczyk was a late first-round draft choice out of Wisconsin in 2017. The 27-year-old has started 63 regular-season games in his four NFL seasons.

NHL

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes are hiring veteran NHL assistant and junior coach Andre Tourigny as head coach, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the official announcement won’t come until a Thursday morning news conference.

Tourigny replaces Rick Tocchet, who was fired May 9 after the Coyotes failed to reach the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons.

— By AP Sports Writer John Marshall.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tom Dundon is now sole owner of the Carolina Hurricanes after buying out the remaining shares of the NHL club held by Peter Karmanos and others.

The league’s board of governors unanimously approved the transaction Wednesday.

Dundon, 49, became majority owner in early 2018 when he bought 52% of the Hurricanes and their arena for $425 million. Karmanos had owned the team since moving the Whalers from Hartford in 1997.

AUTO RACING

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chip Ganassi sold his NASCAR team to Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing, and will pull out of the nation’s top stock car series at the end of this season.

Ganassi fields two cars in the Cup Series but will transfer his North Carolina race shop and all its assets to Marks for 2022.

“He made me a great offer that required my attention,” Ganassi told The Associated Press.

Marks said Trackhouse next year will field two cars, one for Daniel Suarez and one for a driver to be named later.

COLLEGE BASEBA;;

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Will Bednar and Landon Sims combined on a one-hitter, Mississippi State scored early and built on its lead, and the Bulldogs won their first national championship with a 9-0 victory over Vanderbilt in the deciding third game of the College World Series finals Wednesday night.

Bednar, working on three days’ rest, walked three of the first five batters he faced before retiring 15 in a row. He turned the game over to the Bulldogs’ star closer to start the seventh, and Vandy broke up the no-hitter when Carter Young singled into center field with one out in the eighth.

It was the first one-hitter at the CWS since 2014.

SOCCER

Olympic soccer rosters will be expanded from 18 players to 22 for the Tokyo Olympics, a person with knowledge of the change told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Teams can include 22 players on squads, but must stay with 18 on team sheets for individual matches, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the change had not been formally announced by the International Olympic Committee.

The change was considered because of the challenges teams faced as a result of the pandemic.

LONDON (AP) — Jadon Sancho appears finally headed to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund after a long-running pursuit of the winger.

United has agreed to a deal in principle to sign Sancho for 85 million euros ($100 million) from Dortmund, a person with knowledge of the deal said Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss a transfer yet to be completed.

The 21-year-old Sancho is currently with the England squad involved in the European Championship as the team prepares for its quarterfinal with Ukraine on Saturday. Despite Sancho commanding a big fee after impressing in the Bundesliga, he is yet to start for England at the tournament.

— By AP Soccer Writer Rob Harris.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Thorns signed 15-year-old Olivia Moultrie to a three-year contract Wednesday, nearly two months after she filed a lawsuit challenging a National Women’s Soccer League rule prohibiting players under 18.

The midfielder has been practicing with the team since 2019.

Moultrie’s lawsuit, filed in early May, alleged that the league’s age rule violated antitrust law and hindered Moultrie’s career development and chances of reaching the U.S. national team.

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rafa Benitez secured his latest return to the Premier League on Wednesday when he was hired as manager of Everton, the local rival of his longtime former club Liverpool.

Everton said Benitez signed a three-year contract.

The Spanish coach will take charge of his fourth English top-flight team — after Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle — and is back in work five months after leaving Chinese club Dalian Professional because of family reasons during the pandemic.

CYCLING

PARIS (AP) — Gendarmes in Brittany on Wednesday arrested a fan involved in a massive pileup at the Tour de France during the opening stage at cycling’s biggest event, local media reported.

The fan brandished a large cardboard sign while leaning into the path of oncoming riders. She appeared to be looking in the other direction, apparently at a camera, and not at the approaching peloton.

The woman, not publicly identified, was arrested by gendarmes in the Finistere region who tracked her down based on “solid” accounts from people questioned this week, France Bleu Finistere said, citing a source close to the probe.

CFL

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Canadian government approved a plan that will allow Canadian Football League players and staff to return to Canada without undergoing a full 14-day quarantine.

Players and staff must spend seven days in isolation before coming to Canada, then isolate for another seven days at a designated hotel once they arrive.

They’ll also have to take multiple PCR tests before coming into the country and while in quarantine at the hotel, and if all the tests come back negative, players will move on to another seven-day period where they can train with teammates but cannot have contact with the public.