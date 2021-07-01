Fair offers admission deals as event reopens to public

The Kentucky State Fair will offer special deals on admission as it reopens to the public, officials said.

Early bird tickets are available beginning on July 2 for $8 per person, which includes parking, fair officials said in a statement. The price is good through Aug. 5. Admission at the gate is $10 per person, plus parking.

"After a year without having a public Fair, we thought it was important to focus on accessibility so we could bring as many Kentuckians together to experience the concerts, the food and the fun unique to our annual festival,” said David S. Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues.

The annual event in Louisville featuring shows, exhibits and other entertainment was closed to the public last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some events were held but only participants were allowed to attend.

The 2021 Kentucky State Fair is being held Aug. 19 to 29.