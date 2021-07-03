Kansas park may have exposed visitors to 2 more bacterium

Visitors to a splash park near Wichita may have been exposed to two additional bacterium, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says.

The department on Friday added coliform and E. coli to the list of bacterium possibly encountered by patrons of Tanganyika Wildlife Park's splash park, The Wichita Eagle reported.

The state health department had previously reported three people who attended the park tested positive for Shigella. That number is now at six.

People who visited the splash park also have tested positive for the norovirus, sapovirus and a type of E. coli called enteropathogenic E. coli, the state health department said.

The splash park has been closed since June 19.

Also Friday, more customers joined a lawsuit against the park. The lawsuit alleges they became “violently ill and suffered repeated bouts of vomiting, diarrhea, headaches and fever and other symptoms due to the negligence and/or carelessness” of the park.

On June 19, the park wrote on Facebook that the splash park was being closed due to a filtration system problem and that they are “working diligently to remedy the issue.”

A park official did not respond to requests for comment from The Eagle.