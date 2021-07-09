11 finalists to submit proposals for state COVID memorial

Eleven finalists have been selected to submit in-depth proposals that will outline their design for a memorial to honor Kentuckians who have died from COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.

A panel of experts from state government and local art organizations selected the finalists from a group of more than 80 applicants.

Beshear is forming a Team Kentucky Memorial Community Advisory Panel to select the final design. The panel will include health care workers, first responders, COVID-19 survivors and family members of those who have died. For more information and to apply to be on the panel, visit tah.ky.gov.