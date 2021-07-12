$200K grant goes to western Kentucky recovery center for men

A western Kentucky center that helps men recover from alcohol and drug addition has received a $200,000 grant, officials said.

The funding from the Community Development Block Grant CARES Act program will help the CenterPoint Recovery Center continue providing residential treatment in McCracken County, a statement from Gov. Andy Beshear's office said.

Paducah officials applied for the grant on behalf of Four Rivers Behavioral Health, which runs CenterPoint Recovery Center. The facility is part of a project that aims to provide alcohol and drug recovery services while simultaneously reducing the homeless population.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the facility saw admissions drop and fundraisers canceled. The new funding will help it recover.

“The work we do at CenterPoint has kept literally hundreds of men from dying or being incarcerated,” CenterPoint Director Max Grantham said. The program gives them the opportunity to hold jobs, give back to their communities and help others recover, he said.