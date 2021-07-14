Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Bowling Green Daily News. July 13, 2021.

Editorial: KHS director dodging questions over historical marker

Reporters perform a very important job on a daily basis by working hard to inform the public.

It’s a tough job that involves a lot of hours, a lot of note taking and writing, trying to meet deadlines and a lot of phone interviews and in some cases dealing with some difficult people in person.

The not-so-pleasant part comes with the job title, but reporters are tough and stay focused on the job at hand no matter what.

One part of a reporter’s job that is beyond frustrating is when repeated calls to a source aren’t returned. Sometimes a reporter has a source who is tied up in meetings or is on vacation.

But we sometimes see sources, including government officials, who blatantly dodge or refuse to answer our questions on an array of stories. When a story reports repeated attempts to reach this source were unsuccessful or that they refused to comment, it simply makes them look like they have something to hide.

Last week, a reporter from this newspaper made a phone call every day for five days to Kentucky Historical Society Director Scott Alvey, only to have none of them returned.

Not only did Alvey decline to be interviewed for the story in Tuesday’s paper about the historical marker denoting Bowling Green as the former Confederate capital of Kentucky that Western Kentucky University took down off its campus last year, he contacted our reporter requesting that questions be submitted to him in writing over email.

For those who don’t know much about reporting, people who won’t take your phone calls or who ask for questions to be emailed to them are people who are trying to control the conversation and don’t want to allow any follow-up questions.

In our view, this is a very weak and timid position for sources like Alvey to take.

The Daily News complied with Alvey’s request, pressing for more details about whether the agency had recently approached local elected officials about relocating the marker, especially after Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott and Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon supported displaying the marker on principle.

After our reporter wasted his time trying to reach him by phone for a whole week, Alvey responded to the three emailed questions from our reporter, which were:

You mention that there’s no change in the status of marker 67’s reinstallation/relocation. I’m curious if the KHS has contacted local government representatives here in Bowling Green since you and I last communicated in March. The local judge-executive has said he supports displaying the marker at the local county courthouse, and there are already similar monuments displayed there, so I’m interested if you’ve reached out to him about that. See link for judge-exec’s comments: https://www.bgdailynews.com/news/local-officials-weigh-in-on-potential-sites-for-confeder ate-marker/article_f491508a-e13 a-572b-b1f2-1b2383a14003.html

Is it the Kentucky Historical Society’s position that this marker should be reinstalled?

Is this purely a local decision? How much say does the historical society have over whether a marker is displayed in the community or not?

Here is Alvey’s answer to the three simple questions posed of him by our reporter:

“Thanks for the questions. We have covered these in previous conversations so I do not have anything new to add. Building community support is vital for determining the placement of historical markers. Location is determined once a community requests for the marker to be placed in a specific location. At this time, Kentucky Historical Society has not received any communication expressing community support for placement of Marker 67. Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon has not contacted KHS.

“I’m not able to comment on the process for local communities to erect monuments, markers, etc. To be a marker of the KHS Historical Marker Program, it must go through our approval process previously shared.”

Alvey sidestepped every one of these very simple questions and again through email where he could control the conversation.

Why?

Could it be because he wants the historical marker that simply denotes a historical fact to go away and never see the light of day again?

It certainly makes you wonder if that isn’t the case.

We don’t know Alvey so we’re not going to say what his reasons were for dodging our reporter’s phone calls for a week and requesting all questions in emails. But it’s sources like that who leave many of our readers scratching their heads and wondering why he didn’t answer the questions in the first place instead of resorting with a request for emailed questions so he could control the conversation.

Alvey, as the director of KHS, has a duty and a responsibility to answer any and all questions from the press on the phone not dictated through email, even if he doesn’t like the questions being asked.

This marker is part of our city’s history. It needs to be put back up in a place that is relevant to the marker. Since Alvey says his office has to be contacted, we urge any interested party to reach out to them and offer ideas of where the marker might be placed in our city and to offer a proper place for it to go.

– You can reach out to the Kentucky Historical Society and offer your thoughts on marker placement or offer a site if you wish to host this marker. Their address is 100 W Broadway St. Frankfort, KY 40601 and the phone number is 502-564-1792.

___

Frankort State Journal. July 12, 2021.

Editorial: Free meals, waived Chromebook fees a win-win for FCS families

With the recent adoption of several cost-saving measures, it seems the only thing Franklin County Schools families will have to provide for the upcoming school year is the students.

Last week the FCS Board of Education waived the annual Chromebook protection fee and reported its participation in a program that will include free breakfast and lunch for every student. This comes on the heels of an announcement last month that the district will cover the cost of school supplies for all students for the 2021-2022 year.

FCS plans to use up to $400,000 of the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER III) funds to cover the cost of school supplies. The funds will also be used to pay for Chromebook protection fees.

For the 2021-2022 school year, every student in grades K-12 will receive a Chromebook. In previous years, the FCS Chromebook protection fee was $25 per student, but it was raised to $40 per student this school year. Fortunately, it’s a cost families won’t have to fork over this year.

“Frankly, with the influx of federal dollars for this school year, we wanted to go ahead and waive that fee for our families. They’ve been through an awful lot this year,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said at the July 6 meeting.

The district also adopted the Seamless Summer Food Service option through the national school lunch program that has been approved by the USDA. As part of the program, all FCS students have the option of free breakfast and lunch for the entire 2021-2022 school year.

From new clothes, backpacks, shoes and other essentials, going back to school can be an expensive undertaking for families — especially those with more than one student — and this year it is compounded by the hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s very difficult,” Kopp added. “If we can find a way not to charge, let’s find a way.”

We commend the FCS Board of Education for recognizing the needs of its families and lifting a few of the financial burdens by covering the cost of school supplies and forgiving the Chromebook protection fee. Every little bit helps.

END