Kansas county urges nearly all residents to wear masks again

FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they wait in line for lunch at Wyandotte County High School in Kansas City, Kan. Johnson County District Judge David Hauber, in Kansas' most populous county, has struck down as unconstitutional a state law requiring unusually speedy legal hearings for people challenging mask requirements and other COVID restrictions. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Public health officials in one of Kansas' most populous counties are urging nearly every resident to wear a mask in schools and other indoor public spaces because of the faster-spreading COVID-19 delta variant.

The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health department recommends that anyone aged 2 or older wear masks even though the county has among the highest vaccination rates and the lowest total number of COVID-19 cases per capita among the state's 105 counties. The department updated its guidance Tuesday.

The county's new guidance came the same day the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that even vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in places where the coronavirus is surging. Gov. Laura Kelly scheduled a Wednesday afternoon Statehouse news conference to discuss the CDC's guidance.

Kansas has seen new COVID-19 cases rise over the past five weeks as confirmed delta variant cases grew to more than 1,300 by Monday, according to state data.

State data shows Douglas County averaged 22 new COVID-19 cases a day for the seven days ending Monday. The average was two new cases a day for the seven days ending June 25.

Douglas County was aggressive with restrictions earlier in the pandemic but ended its mask mandate May 26.