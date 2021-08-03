Mississippi vaccinations increase for 1st time in 3 months

Sherry Tate, 52, left, explains her reasons for finally getting the Pfizer vaccine to Amachi Albright, 16, at an open COVID-19 vaccination site sponsored by the university and the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Medical Center in the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium at Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Both Tate and Albright admitted to first being reluctant to receiving the vaccinations, but decided the vaccine was the best defense to prevent getting the virus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) AP

The number of people receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi increased last week for the first time in three months as numbers of new cases surge in the state.

Around 53,000 people received either a first or second dose of the coronavirus vaccine the week of July 25 to 31, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. That's after the state reported hitting a low of around 20,000 vaccinations for the week of July 4 to July 10.

The last time vaccination rates were so high was between April 25 and May 1, when 55,638 people were inoculated.

Mississippi is ranked among the least vaccinated states in the country against COVID-19. Around 1.2 million people in the state of around 3 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“We need (tilde)1 million more immune Mississippians to reach population immunity,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted Tuesday. “Delta is deadly... expect high report today.”

Mississippi’s department of health reported Monday that the state saw almost 5,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. That’s an increase of more than six times the number of new cases — 796 — reported three weeks ago on July 12.