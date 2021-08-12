Sabalenka ends Canadian’s strong run in Montreal tennis

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves to Canada's Rebecca Marino at the National Bank Open women's tennis tournament on Thursday Aug. 12, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus ended Rebecca Marino’s strong run at the National Bank Open on Thursday with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over the Canadian.

Marino, a wild card ranked 220th, made it to the round of 16 by upsetting No. 16 seed Madison Keys and Paula Badosa, ranked No. 31.

Sabalenka, ranked No. 3, saved four break points to cruise to a 5-0 lead in the first set. Marino showed life in the second set with a pair of aces and held serve through the first six games. But she struggled with break points, going 0-for-5 in the 59-minute match.

In a later match at this U.S. Open tuneup, Canada’s Bianca Andreescu, the No. 2 seed, plays Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur. Andreescu is looking to defend her 2019 title at the tournament formerly known as the Rogers Cup. The event was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic.