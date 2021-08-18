Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Aug. 15, 2021.

Editorial: Pandemic assessment is needed

Pennsylvania will not be investigated by the Justice Department over its decision to order nursing homes to accept residents who had been treated for COVID-19 in a hospital, but that doesn’t mean the state shouldn’t be conducting its own review and assessment of how it handled the pandemic.

Last August, the Justice Department, under then-President Donald Trump, sought information from Pennsylvania, Michigan, New York and New Jersey to determine whether orders in those states “may have resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents.” Officials in Pennsylvania has since received letters saying there would be no federal investigation.

Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania were critical of the order and have attempted to link nursing home deaths to the decision to admit those treated for COVID-19, but it is unclear if that led to an increase in cases and deaths in the facilities.

Still, the pandemic brought unprecedented challenges for operators of nursing homes and long-term care facilities (and for government leaders, as well.) The facilities faced staffing shortages, uncertainty at the outset over how to best contain the virus, and a lack of personal protective equipment initially. Ultimately, thousands of the state’s most vulnerable residents died. Of the more than 27,000 COVID-related deaths in the state, nearly half were residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Regardless of the decisions by federal officials not to investigate, Gov. Tom Wolf and state lawmakers owe it to Pennsylvania residents to analyze how things were handled. A select committee should review every aspect of the decisions made and the policies enacted during the pandemic, and in fact the state House Government Oversight Committee was charged in March to investigate the handling of nursing homes. The committee will issue a report when its investigation is complete. This is not for the purpose of assigning blame, but to be better prepared for the future — and the inevitable arrival of another pandemic, even as this one continues.

Health experts say it’s not a matter of “if” the world will face another pandemic, but “when.” It might be another variant of COVID-19, or an entirely new illness that spreads quickly and is lethal. And just as we’ve learned from this pandemic, disease knows no borders as it moves from country to country, state to state, town to town.

Completing a thorough analysis of what worked and what didn’t in handling the COVID-19 outbreak will offer a blueprint for how to handle future outbreaks, what protocols to put in place and how to best protect vulnerable people in congregate settings.

The state’s order to have nursing homes accept patients who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 may or may not have increased outbreaks at facilities, but it is one aspect of the pandemic that health officials should be analyzing to determine if there are better ways to handle contagious disease in the future.

___

Harrisburg Patriot-News. Aug. 15, 2021.

Editorial: Politics aside, Gov. Wolf needs to take bolder action to stop COVID-19

It’s a shame politics is part of the COVID equation, otherwise the Wolf Administration might be able to take bolder action to protect the citizens of Pennsylvania from the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Last week, Gov. Wolf took a cautious step to require state workers in health care facilities or other “high-risk” settings to be vaccinated or get tested weekly. And he’s trying to coax state workers to save their own lives by offering them an extra day off if they get vaccinated.

A bolder and sensible move would have mandated state workers get vaccinated, period. It would prevent them from getting seriously ill and help wipe COVID-19 off the face of the earth.

But such a move would surely have ignited political opposition from those still not convinced people are dying from a pandemic, or who just don’t care.

Like many governors throughout the nation, Gov Wolf is walking a fine line between upsetting people who don’t trust science, don’t believe doctors and distrust anyone who is not in their own political party.

To be honest, vaccine resisters argue the FDA hasn’t fully approved any of them, and no one should be forced to take a shot that doesn’t have final approval. They seem to ignore the fact that these vaccines have saved millions of lives, and they could save millions more if people would just take them.

The governor also has to contend with people who make the freedom argument. They put their personal preferences above protecting their communities from a gruesome illness. Let’s not forget, voters just sided with the governor’s political opponents to curtail his emergency powers, believing he acted too boldly in 2020 to crush COVID-19.

So here we are a year later, and COVID-19 is still a clear and present danger. Some rightly wonder if we had just done it right in 2020, would we be facing Delta today? And if we don’t do it right now, what will we be facing tomorrow?

Hospitals are filling up, younger people are getting sick and even dying, and kids are about to return to the classroom – many not even required to wear masks, let alone get vaccinated.

If politics were not an issue, COVID-19 could be treated like measles, mumps or chicken pox. Kids who aren’t vaccinated wouldn’t be allowed to enter the classroom. Teachers would have to get the shot, and all health care professionals would have to do the same. Period.

Instead, politics is forcing cautious officials to go all wobbly, letting each school district decide whether to protect kids or let them take their chances with COVID-19.

Just understand what that means. Kids will end up in hospitals and schools once again will be closed. Look at what’s happening in Mississippi where the virus took less than six days to sweep through an elementary school, despite a mask mandate. South Hancock Elementary School is now closing for at least 14 days. Look for the same to happen here.

Think about what it means in a hospital, where infected workers will be able to spread the virus for days before their weekly test.

Gov. Wolf may need to throw caution to the wind and provide bolder incentives than a day off to get people to do the right thing. But if politics weren’t an issue, he just might be able to mandate it.

___

Wilkes-Barre Citizens' Voice. Aug. 16, 2021.

Editorial: Step toward transparency

Although it originated on the other side of the state Capitol, state senators took notice of the recent arrest of Democratic former state Rep. Margo Davidson of Chester County.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, a Centre County Republican, has announced a rules change to counter the problem, common to both chambers, that created the culture underlying Davidson’s conduct.

She admitted taking expense reimbursements for expenses that she did not actually incur, which is possible only because legislative rules provide for daily expense payments of nearly $200 per day and do not require lawmakers to file receipts. Atop that is a near-total lack of mandated transparency, although some lawmakers, to their credit, diligently report their expenses on their own websites.

Corman has announced the impending creation of a new website that, beginning Sept. 1, will post senators’ spending on office leases, per diems, reimbursements, supplies, mileage, office maintenance and other costs.

It is not yet clear whether the site will be searchable by senator, or the amount of detail that will be available. Simply reporting a per diem amount, for example, doesn’t inform taxpayers of how their money actually was spent.

Corman’s plan is progress but it’s telling that the development creates just a minimum standard for transparency.

Legislators in both houses should eliminate daily flat-rate expense payments for specifically documented expense reimbursements, and update the reporting more frequently than the once-per-month envisioned by Corman.

___

Johnstown Tribune-Democrat. Aug. 13, 2021.

Editorial: Don’t sit back and watch our political clout be further eroded

U.S. Census data released Thursday brought the bad news we were expecting: The region’s population continued to decline from 2010 to 2020.

With that comes a second reality: Our region’s political clout may continue to slide as well.

Cambria County’s population dropped by 10,207 in the past decade – a decline of 7.1% – as our Dave Sutor reported. Somerset and Bedford counties saw smaller rates of decline – 4.6% and 4.4%, respectively.

Many area groups have been working to plug the population leaks by enhancing the quality of life locally through job creation and expansion of attractions such as trails and recreation centers.

But the Johnstown region is not alone, as population decline has been a factor across rural Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania’s population grew by 2.4% during the latest Census period, but most of that growth was in larger cities and their suburbs, as our John Finnerty reported.

The state will lose one U.S. House seat as a result of that slow growth, and that diminished representation will be felt in the rural regions, political analyst G. Terry Madonna, of Millersville University, told Sutor.

That’s why residents and representatives of communities in our region must get involved in the process of determining how U.S. House districts will be redrawn.

Johnstown was once the seat of a congressional district, but now is split between two House members – Republicans Glenn “G.T.” Thompson and John Joyce, both based to the east.

Typically, the redistricting process turns into “gerrymandering” – the manipulation of political borders to the benefit of one party or the other.

State Government committees in the state Senate and House, and a statewide Legislative Reapportionment Commission, have been hearing testimony about how Pennsylvania’s 17 districts – down from 18 – should be aligned.

Public hearings will be held in various locations in western Pennsylvania: Aug. 24 at Grove City College, Grove City, Mercer County; Aug. 25 at the Hampton Inn Pittsburgh-Bridgeville in Allegheny County; and Aug. 26 at Laurel Highlands Middle School in Uniontown, Fayette County. The hearings are all set for 9 a.m.

State Rep. Seth Grove, a York County Republican and chairman of the House State Government Committee, said, “Receiving input from residents is vital to ensuring the congressional redistricting process is as transparent as possible.”

We agree, and urge area officials and concerned residents to make plans to attend those sessions – and especially the Fayette County meeting – and speak on behalf of our region.

The best option for a clean process and a fair outcome would be to make the realignment effort as accessible as possible – and for communities to express their views and concerns.

We agree with David Thornburgh, president and CEO of the Committee of Seventy government reform group, and others who have called on state lawmakers to release proposed maps before public hearings to give residents clear alternatives and reduce the effect of gerrymandering.

So far, eight hearings are set across the state – including the three in our region. At the website www.PaRedistricting.com, residents and local leaders may provide written commentary through a “Provide Input” link, or sign up to make presentations at those sessions by clicking on the “Hearings” tab.

Area residents and their elected representatives at the municipal, county and state levels must have a seat at the table to have influence in this critical process – and any hope of reversing our political fortunes.

___

Scranton Times-Tribune. Aug. 17, 2021.

Editorial: Big Lie infects local governments

After voluntarily turning over election software to a third party that had no valid claim to it, Fulton County’s majority commissioners have lawyered up to fight the state Department of State’s order to reestablish election security by obtaining a new voting system.

The commissioners wanted to spawn an Arizona-style post-election “fraudit,” furthering the egregious lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania, which he lost to President Joe Biden by about 80,000 votes.

But at least those benighted officials have legal authority over elections. Supervisors in Lehigh Twp., Northampton County, knew they had no authority over election law when, by a 4-0 vote, they cynically passed a resolution in May and pretended it was an actual law covering election procedures.

The resolution stated that the board “hereby resolves that the following election integrity laws will be adhered to throughout the Lehigh Township community and the polls.”

It went on to assert that the state’s election law is unconstitutional, and that the township would not allow mail-in ballots or drop boxes while requiring voter identification not authorized by state law. The penalty for violations, according to the supervisors, would be a $15,000 fine and seven years in prison.

In passing the fake law, the supervisors ignored their own solicitor, who told them that they had no such authority.

And Northampton County deputy solicitor Richard E. Santee called the political stunt for what it was: “The mere existence of this official action of Lehigh Township has the effect of intimidating, harassing, and suppressing qualified voters and election officials,” he wrote to the board, before notifying the state and U.S. attorneys general.

In June, the supervisors repealed the resolution with a 3-1 vote. But the episode illustrates the degree to which the “big lie” has legs among Trump cultists, and the need for voters to respond en masse.

END