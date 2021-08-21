Illinois Senate GOP leader has ‘break-through’ COVID case

The Republican leader of the Illinois Senate says he has a “breakthrough” case of COVID-19 and is suffering mild symptoms.

Sen. Dan McConchie of Lake Zurich said in a statement Saturday that he was vaccinated against the virus this spring, and he urged others to be vaccinated.

His office said contact tracing was implemented immediately after McConchie received the positive test results, but he encouraged anyone “with whom I have had the most brief contact in the last few days to be tested as a safeguard.”

“I am very grateful to have been vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms,” McConchie said. “I encourage everyone reading these words to be vaccinated and protect themselves and their families against the virus."

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon said earlier this week he was experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive in another breakthrough COVID-19 case.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday there were 24,682 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 126 deaths reported in Illinois over the previous week.