More Kentucky hospitals facing critical staffing shortages

Staffing shortages have spread to more Kentucky hospitals as medical staffs treat record numbers of COVID-19 patients from a relentless surge driven by the delta variant, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.

More than half of the state's hospitals are struggling with “critical staffing shortages,” the governor said. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations rose 43 straight days through Thursday, when the state had its highest number of virus patients hospitalized, in intensive care units and on ventilators.

“We all ought to be significantly worried about our health care capacity," Beshear said. "It is overwhelmed in certain regions and it certainly is at risk to be fully overwhelmed statewide.”

In another plea for Kentuckians to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the governor said 90% of virus-related hospitalizations and ICU admissions are among the unvaccinated.

“People should rightfully be very scared of the delta variant," he said at a news conference. "I’ve been careful about saying phrases like that, but this variant is that serious, it is that aggressive.”

The governor's grim update came as he announced the final round of winners in Kentucky’s “Shot at a Million” sweepstakes — an incentive program to encourage people to get the COVID-19 shots.