News

Temple-Rutgers season opener postponed until Saturday by Ida

By TOM CANAVAN AP Sports Wwriter

Louis Dearani, Jr. helps to clean up after his family business, United Automatic Fire Sprinkler, was flooded from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area, in Woodland Park, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Louis Dearani, Jr. helps to clean up after his family business, United Automatic Fire Sprinkler, was flooded from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area, in Woodland Park, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Seth Wenig AP
PISCATAWAY, N.J.

The season-opening game between Temple and Rutgers scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed until Saturday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over the northeastern U.S.

Rutgers officials did not immediately announce a new starting time. Information on tickets, credentials and parking for the game at SHI Stadium, which was sold out, also will be announced later.

Thursday night's game was to be the first at the 52,000-plus seat SHI stadium without attendance restrictions since 2019. Crowds were limited last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rutgers went 3-6 last season in Greg Schiano first season back as coach. Temple was 1-6 in Rod Carey's second season.

“I said all summer that we went through a lot last year and that has prepared us for anything,” Carey said in a statement. “My thoughts are with those families who have lost their homes due to this storm. Delaying our football game for 48 hours is not as devastating as their situations.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service