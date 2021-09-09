Kerry will visit India to press for stronger efforts on climate

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will visit India next week to press the world’s third-biggest source of carbon emissions to step up its efforts to fight climate change, according to people familiar with his schedule.

Kerry will meet Sept. 13 with India’s environment minister Bhupender Yadav, according to the people, who asked not be identified because they’re not authorized to discuss the meeting.

He’ll likely push India to commit to achieving net-zero emissions, ahead of a key international climate conference that starts at the end of next month, one of the people said. The discussions may also include clean energy, curbing methane and emissions from agriculture.

This will be Kerry’s second India trip this year after meeting in April with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that concluded without a net-zero pledge.

Kerry has been criss-crossing the globe to press nations to step up their efforts to rein in carbon emissions, including a visit to Japan and China that ended last week. Pressure is mounting on governments to secure a major global breakthrough on emissions before the United Nations climate conference kicks off Oct. 31 in Glasgow, Scotland.