Kentucky wildlife center to reopen, require masks

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

The Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort will reopen on Tuesday, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said.

The center had closed last month as the number of coronavirus cases continued to climb. The facility said it was an effort to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 to guests and staff. Officials said the move was precautionary to ensure a safe and educational experience for all visitors.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online beginning on Tuesday. People over age 5 must wear a face mask inside the visitor’s center, regardless of vaccination status, officials said.

