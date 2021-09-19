News

Former Bear, Steve McMichael, gets ALS Courage Award

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Steve McMichael, a beloved member of the 1985 Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears, received the first ALS Courage Award.

McMichael, who has Lou Gehrig's disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, was honored Saturday during the 20th anniversary of the Les Turner ALS Foundation's Walk for Life, a fundraising event.

“One of these days, we'll cure this,” McMichael said.

His teammates were there, including Keith Van Horne and Dan Hampton, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“I never thought that I could admire the man more than I already did,” Van Horne said during the presentation. “But watching him, how he carries himself dealing with this toughest opponent that he’s ever had to face, he’s done it with grace and humor.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

ALS is a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells that control muscles throughout the body.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Classmate in college bribery trial: Recruit’s profile bogus

September 19, 2021 10:37 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service