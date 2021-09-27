The Latest: Pacers a team with ‘very high’ vaccination rate

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis, left, laughs with team mates Malcolm Brogdon (7), T.J. McConnell (9) and Myles Turner (33) while waiting for a photo shoot during the NBA basketball team's media day in Indianapolis, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.(AP Photo/AJ Mast) AP

The latest from NBA media day on Monday (All times EDT)

11 a.m.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle says his new team has a “very high” vaccination rate but declined to give a specific number because of privacy concerns.

He did say Monday that all members of the coaching staff are fully vaccinated.

Training camps open Tuesday and the pandemic will affect a third NBA season and already means some players will be missing on media day.

The Pacers already have lost backup guard Edmond Sumner, who had surgery last week to repair a torn Achilles tendon and will likely open the season without starting forward T.J. Warren who continues to recover from a stress fracture in his left foot that cost him most of last season.

“Hopefully, it will be weeks, not months,” Carlisle said. “It won’t be days.”