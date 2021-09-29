Atlanta area city issues vaccine mandate for employees

The metro Atlanta city of Decatur is requiring its police officers, firefighters and other employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly tests to keep their jobs.

Decatur City Manager Andrea Arnold announced the new policy during a city commission meeting on Monday night, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. At least one other Georgia city — Brookhaven, also in metro Atlanta — has issued a similar requirement, the newspaper said.

“I do believe — especially as local government employees, as people that serve the public —, I think we actually have a greater duty than other private sector organizations out there to make sure that we’re doing everything that we possibly can to keep ourselves healthy, and also to make sure that we’re not doing harm when we’re serving people within our community,” Arnold said.

She said the city's policy mirrors the federal vaccine mandate enacted by President Joe Biden. That mandate has been panned by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republican leaders.

Decatur's requirement gives city employees until Nov. 30 to get vaccinated or face regular testing. Decatur City school officials have previously announced they will require teachers and staff to get vaccinated by the end of October as a condition of their employment.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The city has also reimposed an indoor mask requirement.