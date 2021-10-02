Maui Invitational to be played in Las Vegas in 2021

The Maui Invitational is relocating to Las Vegas this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing travel restrictions in Hawaii.

It will be held at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino from Nov. 22-24. The original field of eight schools remains in place for the marquee early season event.

The Maui Invitational was played in North Carolina last year.

"While we anxiously await our return to the island in 2022, we know that we were able to relocate the event safely and successfully last year in Asheville while maintaining the spirit of Maui, and we expect the same result this year in Las Vegas,” said Tom Valdiserri, the executive vice president of KemperLesnik, which runs the event.

This year’s Maui Invitational field includes Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Butler, Houston, Oregon, Chaminade, St. Mary's and Notre Dame.