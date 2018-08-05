N Carolina-based rescue works to save horses from slaughter

This photo taken July 10, 2018, shows Heather Freeman with her adopted rescue horses, Inca and Nightlark. The horses are among the hundreds of horses that Freeman has helped save from slaughter since 2016. Freeman is the executive director and founder of HERD Rescue, a nonprofit horse rescue based in Tryon, N.C., that has assisted in the rescue of more than 800 horses and has re-homed 40 horses in the region. (Samantha Swann /The Spartanburg Herald-Journal via AP) Samantha Swann AP