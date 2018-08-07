Interstate 10 access roads in Phoenix now open

The final stretch of a Phoenix highway's access road is open to traffic.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said Monday that drivers can now use all the new Interstate 10 access roads in west Phoenix, between 51st and 67th avenues.
Officials say the two-lane roadways will restore access after a freeway construction project limited it.
The expansion of a Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange led to the permanent removal of on- and off-ramps on I-10 at 59th Avenue.
Workers have been reconstructing several I-10 ramps since January.
The 22-mile (35-kilometer) South Mountain Freeway will link metro Phoenix's west and east suburbs without cutting through downtown Phoenix.
Comments