Erie’s mushroom kingdom: Exotic mushrooms abound

In this July 24, 2018, photo, Harry Leslie picks mushrooms at his Crawford County farm in Erie, Pa. Now, for many reasons - Americans’ widening interest for food grown and produced locally, a focus on low-carb diets, and encouragement of farmers by the USDA to monetize their forests - exotic mushrooms are sprouting up in this neck of the woods. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP) Greg Wohlford AP