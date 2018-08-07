Garden City plant plans $16 million expansion, new jobs

Officials with a manufacturing plant in Garden City say the business is planning an expansion that could create several new jobs.
KSN reports Palmer Manufacturing and Tank plans to invest $16 million in its Garden City plant. The company makes steel and fiberglass tanks and processing equipment for the oil and gas industry.
The plant has been re-acquired by its original owner, Cecil O'Brate. Plans are to employ about 200 people within three years of opening.
Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer stopped in Garden City to help announce the expansion.
The Kansas Department of Commerce and Finney County Economic Development Corporation helped make the expansion possible.
