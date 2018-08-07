Trump going ahead with taxes on $16B in Chinese imports

FILE- In this March 27, 2018, photo, people record the reveal of the new iPad during an Apple event at Lane Technical College Prep High School in Chicago. The Trump administration’s hit list of Chinese products facing import taxes includes key components used in gadgets that can be wirelessly operated through a smartphone or another device. The tariffs also will nail networking equipment that makes the internet work. Trump has also threatened to impose tariffs on a total of $500 billion worth of Chinese items. That could affect major technology products such as Apple’s iPhones, which are assembled in China. Charles Rex Arbogast, File AP Photo