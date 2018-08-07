Nevada Gov. Sandoval to marry gambling industry veteran

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is set to marry a veteran of the gambling industry.
Sandoval's office announced Tuesday he will marry Lauralyn McCarthy on Saturday.
She has worked in the gambling industry for more than two decades, including at casino equipment manufacturers Aristocrat Technologies, Scientific Games and IGT. She is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno.
Sandoval announced in December he had separated from his wife of 27 years. The divorce was finalized in February.
The Republican Sandoval was first elected governor in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. A Reno native, he has previously served in the Nevada Assembly, as state attorney general and as a federal judge before becoming governor.
