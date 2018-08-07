Louisiana State Police apply for school safety grants

Louisiana State Police have applied for two federal grants meant to increase school security to prevent shootings.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported Tuesday that state Gov. John Bel Edwards' office says the grants could be used for initiatives such as metal detectors or educational programs on mental health issues. State Superintendent John White says the state Department of Education and Louisiana State University are applying for similar federal grants.
Edwards formed a Louisiana Blue Ribbon Commission on School Safety following the 2018 shooting of a Florida high school that left 17 dead. The commission is charged with learning how Louisiana can prevent school violence. Efforts include state police assessing the security of all the state's public schools.
The police department will learn by Sept. 30 if it's awarded the grants.
