Trump’s trade battle with China hits home in Arkansas town

In this July 25, 2018, photo, Stephen Bell, president and CEO of the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce, talks about a new railroad spur that is being built to support the needs of what he hopes will be a new paper mill, one of several Chinese-backed deals Arkansas has landed in recent years, in Arkadelphia, Ark. State and local officials in Arkansas are scrambling to preserve development deals with Chinese companies amid President Donald Trump’s escalating tariff battle. “It’s like a dark cloud hanging over the future of the project,” Bell said. “Right now, the clouds are off on the horizon. But I think no one knows where the trade situation is going right now.” (AP Photo/Karen E. Segrave) Karen E. Segrave AP