Mysterious ‘Project Rocket’ business project moves forward

A mysterious economic development project code-named "Project Rocket" took another step toward reality in Atlanta's suburbs.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that details of the massive distribution facility being pitched are shrouded in secrecy, but could potentially create 1,000 jobs or more.
The newspaper reports that plans for the Gwinnett County facility call for a 2.5-million-square-foot facility; an 80-foot-tall (24-meter) building; 65 loading docks, 200 truck parking spaces and more than 1,800 employee parking spaces.
Gwinnett County's planning commission this week voted to recommend approval of the special-use permit. The board of commissioners would have the final say on the permit.
More than a dozen people who live near the proposed project have expressed concerns about traffic and the potential for all-night operations at the facility.
