NYC moves to rein in Uber with cap on ride-hail vehicles

In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 photo, yellow cabs make their way across 42nd Street outside Grand Central Terminal in New York. Responding to tales of financial woe, New York City lawmakers are considering a proposal to try and stabilize the city’s iconic taxi industry by putting a temporary cap on the number of drivers working for companies like Uber and Lyft. The restrictions come after a year in which many drivers for-hire in the city have complained that the explosion in the popularity of ride-hailing services has upended regulations intended to limit competition and ensure that every driver made enough money to survive. Mary Altaffer AP Photo