Suzuki, Mazda, Yamaha admit using fake vehicle emission data

Suzuki Motor Corp. Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki, second from left, bows with other official at the start of a press conference Thursday Aug. 9, 2018 in Tokyo. Suzuki Motor Corp., Mazda Motor Corp. and Yamaha Motor Co. have admitted using falsified emissions data to inspect their new vehicles in a product quality scandal in Japan’s auto industry. Kyodo News via AP Akiko Matsushita