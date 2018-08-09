Rite Aid, Albertsons call off merger deal ahead of vote

FILE- This Oct. 21, 2016, file photo shows a Rite Aid location in Philadelphia. Rite Aid chopped its full-year profit forecast three days before its shareholders vote on a bid by the grocer Albertsons Companies to buy the drugstore chain. Rite Aid said Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, that generic drug pricing isn’t shaping up like it expected in April when it made a fiscal 2019 forecast it reaffirmed in June. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo