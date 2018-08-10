Authorities: Car in river murder case stolen in Missouri

Law enforcement officials say a car that was driven into the Kansas River, killing one child, was stolen from a central Missouri town.
Monroe County Sheriff's Sgt. Tony Coleman says the vehicle was stolen Friday from a rural home in Madison shortly before it was driven into the river near Lawrence.
Dingledine is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter and attempted first-degree murder for injuries suffered by her 1-year-old son.
Authorities allege she intentionally drove the car into the river.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports Coleman says a car that didn't belong to Dingledine was left at the Madison home where the other vehicle was stolen.
Madison is about 43 miles (69.2 kilometers) north of Columbia.
