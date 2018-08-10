Local Lansing businesses to get support in eBay partnership

Entrepreneurs and local businesses in the city of Lansing, Michigan, will be getting support from eBay as part of a yearlong partnership.
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor on Friday announced that the city was chosen by the company as eBay's latest participant in the Retail Revival program. Those involved will work to harness the power of technology and eBay's global marketplace to help boost the reach and revenue of the businesses.
In partnership with the city, eBay will select local small businesses to participate in the program, which will be provided at no cost to participants.
Application information is posted online .
