Millionaire baseball pick Murray seeks QB job at Oklahoma

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray talks with the media following an NCAA college football practice in Norman, Okla. The first-round Major League Baseball draft pick has signed for nearly $5 million to play for the Oakland Athletics. Yet, he’s fully committed to football for one year, and if he can beat out Austin Kendall for the starting job, the speedster could be one of college football’s most electrifying players. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) Sue Ogrocki AP