Report: Carbon technology could support 2,600 Wyoming jobs

A recent report says carbon technology could support 2,600 jobs a year in Wyoming.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports a study by the American Jobs Project, a University of California, Berkeley-based nonpartisan group, lays out a series of suggestions on how Wyoming can grow the carbon technology industry and address some of the state's most troubling problems — like the loss of young people who move to other states.
The reports says Wyoming needs to set up funding for early-stage carbon technology in the private sector, encourage private investors to join a pool of venture capital and rework the Hathaway Scholarship so that it provides Wyoming student debt forgiveness for working in the state after graduation.
