A sticky problem: boom in taste for octopus squeezes market

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 file photo, octopus are seen drying out before sale at a market in Gangneung, South Korea. Whether it’s stewed in the Spanish style or sliced as Japanese sashimi, octopus as a dish is becoming a victim of its own popularity. Prices for the tentacled mollusc have about doubled in the past two years due to a global boom in appetite for these classic dishes. And supplies have tightened, with fisheries not yet able to farm octopus and relying on ocean currents to yield a good harvest. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, file) Aaron Favila AP