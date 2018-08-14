Business

West Virginia city offering free wireless internet downtown

The Associated Press

August 14, 2018 11:43 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.

A West Virginia city has installed free wireless internet service for parts of its downtown area.

The Herald-Dispatch reports Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and other officials launched the service Tuesday. Williams says it's important to draw students to the downtown area because there is a university in the city.

The city is leasing space on seven light poles for $1 per year per pole to Arx Technologies to install equipment. No city funds are being used. Cabell Huntington Hospital, its foundation and a group of businesses backed the project.

Hospital official Gene Preston says the idea is to help Huntington businesses compete in the retail market.

