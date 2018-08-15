Editorials from around Pennsylvania:
WAS YOUR HOME ASSESSED PROPERLY? IN PHILLY, YOU'RE PAYING EITHER WAY, Aug. 15
The property tax system in the city has been a maddening crapshoot for decades, with property assessments veering wildly from reality and property tax bills seeming to have been drawn up by a math-deprived robot. That was all supposed to be fixed when City Council passed the Actual Value Initiative in 2013; that would improve the assessment process.
Now, it appears to be déjà vu all over again. Last week, the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News analysis of the recent value assessment of Philadelphia homes revealed that more than 35 percent of homes in the city — more than 165,000 — are assessed for far more than they are worth. If a home is over-assessed, the homeowner is required to pay more than their fair share in property tax.
Indeed, in April, when the city notified homeowners of the assessed value that will be used to calculate their 2019 tax bill, many homeowners saw their tax bill increase significantly. The median bill increased by $165 — but some saw their bill more than double. Some of the increase is due to increase in property values. The new Inquirer's analysis suggests that there could also be errors in the assessment process.
The city stands by the assessment. The State Tax Equalization Board — an independent body — compared sale prices of properties to the assessed value of the previous year — the figures for Philadelphia are extremely close.
When the new assessed values were released in April, City Council was also skeptical and hired a firm to audit the city's assessment. The report is expected to come out in September. The report should be made available to the public and the city should be prepared to respond by prorating tax bills if it finds errors in assessments.
Even if the assessments are correct, the increases in tax burden for many are substantial. The city should do more to help. For example, to help phase-in the tax increase for homeowners in booming neighborhoods, New York City caps the maximum amount a property tax bill can increase in a single year at 6 or 8 percent, depending on property type. Further, in New York, the assessment process is revenue neutral, meaning that the reassessments change the relative portions that each household pays and not the total amount of property tax revenue.
Philadelphia does have measures in place to help homeowners manage the increase in their tax bill. But the Homestead Exemption and Longtime Owner Occupants Program are under-utilized and many eligible families do not even apply.
The deadline for homeowners wanting to make a direct appeal to the office of property assessment has passed. Starting next year, the city should extend the appeal period. Meanwhile, homeowners can file a formal appeal with the Board of Revision of Taxes by October 1.
It is in the city's interest that every homeowner gets a tax bill that they can actually pay. Every year dozens of millions of property tax dollars go unpaid and the city struggles to collect them. As the city keeps pushing for more accurate assessments, it should also find more ways to mitigate the impact of tax increases on homeowners.
—The Philadelphia Inquirer
HARRISBURG RESIDENTS DESERVE A SCHOOL BOARD WITH NEW IDEAS, BETTER TRANSPARANCY, Aug. 10
It's a political truism that the people get the leaders they deserve. But if that's the case, the voters in the Harrisburg School District have to be asking themselves what went wrong.
They've got a school board divided against itself while the struggling district needs unity. That was sadly evident again this past Monday night.
In a 5-3 vote, the board majority — which tends to vote as a bloc — filled a board vacancy with a familiar face over the loud objections of members of the public. The addition of Lola Lawson to the board is expected to make the five into a six-member majority.
This will be Lawson's third stint on the school board despite not having been on a ballot in years. Her elected term expired in 2013, but she was brought back the next month to fill a two-year vacancy, which ended in 2016. Her new term will not end until December 2019. Many members of the public who attended the vote were convinced her selection was a done deal long before the meeting convened
The controversy Monday over how the school board is operating took scrutiny away from the situation involving the principal of Harrisburg High School.
Lisa Love was put on administrative leave in mid-July pending an investigation into the administration of grading policies.
There has not been a peep of discussion or explanation from the board. But board president Pittman reportedly is on the outs with the board majority (he voted for another board applicant rather than Lawson) because he confirmed to reporters that Love had been put on leave.
One could argue that because of her board experience, Lawson knows the district and its issues well.
But this board, struggling with low graduation rates, low test scores, teacher turnover, inadequate funding and a certain level of distrust from the community, could also use some new perspectives and new ideas.
Lawson has been an ally of embattled district superintendent Sybil Knight-Burney, who has had seven years to turn things around without much success. Knight-Burney herself has been a lightning rod for the current board.
After her contract expired, the board voted to open a search for a new superintendent and then rescinded that action. Her new contract is still under negotiation.
Meanwhile, dozens of teacher position were eliminated in May because of what was, essentially, lack of proper budget oversight.
Acting Business Manager Bilal Hasan explained then that when 37 teachers were hired to replace substitute teachers, the cost of those positions doubled because of benefits, and while the money was available at that time, it wasn't included in future budgets. That caught up this year.
The board members who voted for Lawson Monday night did so without comment or explanation, leaving the appearance that they are more interested in consolidating their power than in building bridges with the public or righting the educational ship.
Teachers can teach, students can work their hardest, parents can get involved, a community can rally to support its schools. But if a school district does not have effective leadership at the top, it will fail.
Harrisburg residents deserve better.
—Harrisburg Patriot News
TRIMMING TREES CAN NIP OUTAGES, Aug. 15
The Electric Service Reliability Report for 2017 released on July 31 by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission shows what it describes as regressed overall reliability performance by the state's electric distribution companies.
However, those companies don't deserve the black eye that use of the description "regressed reliability performance" inflicts.
That's because heavy blame for the stated reliability decline, compared with 2015 and 2016, rests with severe storm activity rather than performance issues within the respective companies.
Tied to that, the report focuses on an issue that should continue to be a priority not only for electric companies but also for private property owners who face possible negative impacts from that issue.
The issue is trees — healthy trees as well as deteriorated ones.
According to the PUC, about 50 percent of the total minutes of service interruptions last year — 400 million customer-minutes — were due to fallen trees or tree limbs, much of that during storms.
Referring to the reliability report, the online news and information service Capitolwire observed correctly that "it should come as no surprise that enhanced tree cutting and trimming-related initiatives are part of the report's recommendations."
Electric distribution companies deal with limitations regarding tree-trimming. The PUC report notes that "EDCs are limited in what can be done outside of existing (utility) rights-of-way as in most cases they have to seek permission from landowners to be able to address trees outside the right-of-way."
Sometimes obtaining such permission is easy, sometimes it's not.
The report observes that "EDCs may need to reach out to external resources and stakeholders . . . when severe storm activity increases."
But the report also acknowledges that there has been an increase in tree-trimming activity beyond historic levels for many EDCs, and that's good news for electric customers.
Most people who have traveled area highways in the aftermath of storms can attest to the tree damage for which those storms were responsible. Unfortunately, people have died or been injured seriously when their vehicles were struck by falling trees or big limbs.
Trimming or removing trees that pose possible danger to utility service and people's lives is in everyone's best interests, but it should be done with a commitment to eye appeal; the result shouldn't have the appearance of a "chainsaw massacre."
According to the PUC report, 1,309,960 customers were affected by reportable outage events last year, compared with 779,512 customers in 2016 and 619,474 in 2015. Of 2017's affected customers, the PUC said 313,000 were customers of Pennsylvania Electric Co.
Characterized as reportable outage events are disruptions involving
5 percent of total customers or 2,500 customers, whichever is less, for six or more consecutive hours.
The PUC said none of the 50 events that took place last year was a "long-duration outage event," which the PUC defines as an event that causes outages of more than 48 hours for a significant number of customers.
The report's most important finding, then, seems to be that electric companies are doing a commendable job in maintaining service for their customers, and that if the challenges regarding trees could be made less daunting, future yearly reports might show lower negative reliability numbers.
Addressing the tree issue must remain a stepped-up objective.
—The Altoona Mirror
TRUMP ROARS AGAINST HARLEY, Aug. 13
If you listen to President Donald Trump, it sounds like there is one company in particular that is so anti-American, so far removed from the national mainstream that it deserves not only contempt but loss of business.
This company has been an icon — fodder for movies, songs and books, its products as instantly recognizable as the flag and apple pie.
And yet the president is calling for a boycott of its goods because it's trying to maneuver its way through the trade war that he started.
After a meeting with bikers — the ones who rev their engines, not the ones who pedal, heaven forbid — Trump on Sunday took to Twitter to tell the world that a boycott of Harley-Davidson would be "Great!"
The sin that Harley committed? The company is moving some of its manufacturing to sites outside the U.S. in the wake of Trump's trade practices.
Shots in the trade war rang out when Trump announced tariffs on European steel and aluminum in June. Europe retaliated by imposing tariffs on Harleys, bourbon and peanut butter, all goods made in deeply red areas of the country, including York County.
Harley-Davidson announced in June that it would move some operations to Europe. Keeping manufacturing in the U.S. and eating the tariffs would cost the company around $100 million annually, it said in July.
And that wasn't the first shift for Harley this year. In April, it announced it was closing down its facility in Kansas City and moving those operations to a new plant in Thailand to serve its Asian market, along with moving some manufacturing to the Springettsbury Township plant.
The Thailand plan went into play after Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership last year, Harley CEO Matt Levatich told Bloomberg.
"We would rather not make the investment in that facility, but that's what's necessary to access a very important market," Levatich said of Thailand.
What it boils down to is, the president is making trade decisions that cost Harley-Davidson money, and the company is responding the best way it knows how. And Trump is punishing the manufacturer for its response.
Trump's relationship with Harley hasn't always been so fraught. In the first month of his presidency, Trump was supposed to go to the company's headquarters in Milwaukee and hold one of his rallies. But there were rumors of protests, and in the end the company brass visited the White House instead.
In the 18 months since then, the relationship has continued to sour, and now Trump is encouraging a boycott of the company.
During his photo ops with the bikers at his New Jersey golf club Saturday, Trump even used his hand to cover up Harley patches on men's jackets. He encouraged bikers to rev their engines and listen to the roar, apparently not realizing that the classic motorcycle roar comes from only one engine — Harley tried to trademark it in the 1990s but was turned down.
Yes, Harley's decisions will cost American jobs, but the alternative is taking a large hit that puts the entire company at risk, and its management needs to think of the bigger pictures and its stockholders wallets. Those wallets grew lighter on Monday, by the way, as Harley stock dropped after Trump's weekend tirade.
We all know Trump is given to big gestures and petty feuds. But the president of the United States has no business encouraging his followers to boycott an American manufacturer.
Trump doesn't want to take responsibility for the effects his trade war is having on U.S. businesses. Instead, he blames the victims of his twisted trade policies, and his followers continue to roar along behind him.
—York Dispatch
___
GRAND JURY REPORT PAINTS HORRIFYING PICTURE OF UNFORGIVEABLE ABUSE, Aug. 14
According to the Catholic Church, there are four aspects of forgiving sins. Confession, penance and absolution are the easy ones. Contrition is hard.
Contrition is not saying what you did wrong. It's knowing in your heart that you did wrong, and resolving to do better. The church needs contrition.
On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro released a grand jury report that detailed sexual abuse by scores by priests and laity in dioceses across the state going back to the 1940s. There were 20 in Greensburg diocese and 99 in Pittsburgh.
It detailed grooming Pittsburgh boys for abuse and identifying them with gold crosses. Shapiro told of a Greensburg priest who impregnated a minor, "married" and "divorced" her with a forged signature, and kept his collar.
The 800-page litany should have been absolutely unbelievable. It wasn't. That was probably the most horrifying thing about it.
It was almost expected. It was the punchline to a joke every Catholic is tired of hearing. That exhaustion then leads to mortification, because just wanting the whole issue to go away is how we have gone 30, 40, 50, 70 years with unspeakable crimes wrapped in vestments and shoved in a confessional.
The church has to ask "What would Jesus do?" and render unto Caesar what is Caesar's. It isn't the place of a bishop to decide when a crime has occurred. If someone stole the collection plate, the police would be called. If the rectory was on fire, someone would dial 911. Why not with sexual abuse?
The safety and security of our children is our greatest treasure, but apparently the church is run by bishops who place a greater value on men who have been caught time and again stealing innocence.
Every incident was an opportunity to do the right thing. Every time a new bishop donned his mitre was another chance to put the children and what was right both morally and legally ahead of criminals who just happened to be priests or deacons.
In the seven decades the report covers, that mitre has rested on six heads in the Pittsburgh diocese and six in Greensburg. All of them opted to compound the sins of omission. Two bishops who were noted in the report as covering up abuse later became cardinals, including Donald Wuerl, the onetime Pittsburgh bishop who now leads the Archdiocese of Washington.
There are not enough candles to burn or Hail Marys to say to atone for the perpetual sorrow of this act of systemic, institutional abuse of power. But a little honest, heartfelt contrition would be a good start.
—Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
