US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to visit North Dakota

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is scheduled to visit North Dakota next week to talk about President Donald Trump's trade policies that have led to tariffs on steel, aluminum and soybeans.
Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer says in a statement Ross and Deputy Secretary Stephen Censky intend to meet with North Dakota farmers and business leaders on Aug. 23 in Fargo.
Cramer says agriculture and trade top issues in the state.
The three-term congressman is facing Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in a Senate race expected to be one of the nation's toughest. Cramer has backed Trump's trade policies.
Heitkamp says they threaten North Dakota's economy.
Comments