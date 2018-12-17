Hall of Fame President David Baker gets 5-year extension

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker speaks during halftime of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders in Santa Clara, Calif. David Baker is remaining president and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame under a five-year extension and will take the role of chairman of Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village. Baker will oversee the $889 million mixed-use development project underway around the Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. He began running the hall in 2014. John Hefti, File AP Photo