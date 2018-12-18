Former Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin joins law firm

Former Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin has joined a Honolulu law firm following his unsuccessful run for Congress this year.
The law firm of Starn, O'Toole, Marcus and Fisher announced Monday the hiring of Chin as a director focusing on commercial litigation and government relations, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported .
Chin, who was appointed attorney general in 2015, had led Hawaii's fight against the Trump administration's travel ban. Under Chin, the state office took positions against more than 20 of the administration's policies, filing lawsuits, legal briefs in support of other states' lawsuits, and letters to the president or U.S. lawmakers.
He became lieutenant governor in February after Shan Tsutsui resigned. Chin's time in that role ended earlier this month when Josh Green was sworn into office.
Chin ran for the U.S. House seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa. He failed to win the Democratic Party nomination in an August primary. Democrat Ed Case later won the seat.
"My experience as attorney general, lieutenant governor, prosecutor and city managing director will help me to find solutions for my clients in Hawaii's changing economy," Chin said in a statement. The law firm is a "strong fit for my talents and experience," he said.
Chin served as Honolulu's city managing director from 2010 to 2013. He was also a deputy prosecutor for Honolulu.
