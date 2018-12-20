Japan considers leaving IWC to resume commercial whale hunts

In this September 2017, photo, a minke whale is unloaded at a port after a whaling for scientific purposes in Kushiro, in the northernmost main island of Hokkaido. Japan is considering leaving the International Whaling Commission to resume commercial hunts after unsuccessfully campaigning for decades to gain support for the cause. The Fisheries Agency said Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, officials haven't made a final decision but are considering the step. (Kyodo News via AP) AP