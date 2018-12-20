Iran’s Persian rug-makers suffer as US unravels nuclear deal

In this Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 photo, two carpet weavers open their hand-woven carpet at the grand bazaar in Kashan, Iran. Before the Trump administration withdrew from Iran’s nuclear deal with word powers and began restoring crippling sanctions earlier this year, the $425 million a year Persian carpet industry kept an ancient artistic tradition alive while providing much-needed income to Iranians as well as Afghan refugees, who create much of the more luxurious hand-woven pieces. Vahid Salemi AP Photo