Ex-Senators executive pleads guilty to harassing driver

FILE - In this Aug. 24 2017, file photo, Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee gestures while speaking at a memorial service for former coach and general manager of the Senators, Bryan Murray, at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. Former Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee has pleaded guilty to a harassment charge stemming from an encounter with a 19-year-old male hotel shuttle driver in Buffalo. The 57-year-old Lee entered the plea Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Buffalo City Court just before his nonjury trial was to begin. The Canadian Press via AP, File Justin Tang